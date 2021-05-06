Experts predict the country is still down seven million jobs from last year’s shutdown

CNN– Although current unemployment numbers are low, the National Labor Market is far from healed. Millions of Americans are still out of work. America lost more than 20 million jobs in one month when the country shut down last year. Forecasters predict America is still down more than seven million jobs.

On Wednesday, the ADP Employment report, which measures private payrolls, said 742,000 jobs were added in April. It reports most of those jobs were in the services sector, including hospitality.