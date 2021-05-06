LIVE: Fort Jackson officials hold a news conference after soldier arrested, accused of hijacking a school bus



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with Fort Jackson are holding a press conference regarding a soldier who was arrested after allegedly hijacking a school bus Thursday morning.

According to investigators, the soldier, who is a 23-year-old trainee, was armed with a rifle and escaped Fort Jackson. Officials with Fort Jackson say there was no ammunition in the rifle.

Sheriff Leon Lott says the suspect, who was dressed in physical training clothes, went to I-77 and tried to get into vehicles, before hijacking a school bus with 18 kids and the bus driver inside, at a bus stop on Old Percival Road.

Authorities say the kids and the driver later got off the bus; he later drove it and abandoned it, leaving the rifle inside.

According to deputies, he was later arrested without incident.

Officials say none of the kids or the bus driver were injured.

Sheriff Lott says the suspect will face multiple counts of kidnapping as well as additional charges. School officials say the students who were on the bus will be provided with counseling.

Officials with Fort Jackson released the following statement about Thursday’s incident:

“A Fort Jackson trainee ran away from his unit this morning with his Army issued rifle. The trainee managed to hijack a school bus before being subdued to Richland County Sherriff Department in the vicinity of Percival Road.

Fort Jackson leaders are aware and working closely with Richland County Sheriff Department throughout the initial stages of this incident.

This was a failure in our accountability procedures that we truly regret and are apologetic to our community.

We are thankful for the fast actions of RCSD and the local community to assist in the apprehension of the individual.

Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. will conduct a press conference to release additional information.”

Officials with Fort Jackson called a press conference for Thursday afternoon.

School district officials say the students were taken safely to school, where they were met by counselors and reunited with families. Richland Two Board Chair James Manning said, “On behalf of the Richland Two School Board, we are so thankful that our students and bus driver are safe. We appreciate the fast response and the cooperation we received from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Columbia Police Department. Our school district practices for emergency situations and today that practice proved to be immensely beneficial.”

The incident remains under investigation.