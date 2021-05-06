SCHP: One dead after early morning collision on I-77 North

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one individual died as a result of a vehicle collision in the early morning hours of Thursday. Authorities say a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer and 2016 four-door Nissan were traveling North on I-77 when the driver of the Chevy went off the interstate to the left and struck the median before returning to the highway and hitting the Nissan from the rear.

According to officials, the driver of the Nissan was taken to an area hospital, and the driver of the Chevy was pronounced dead on the scene.