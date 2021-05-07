Family of Andrew Brown to be shown more body cam footage of his death

CNN– The family of Andrew Brown Jr. will see more of the officer involved shooting that ended his life. Friday, a North Carolina judge issued a written order allowing Brown’s immediate family and one lawyer to view five videos of the shooting. According to the order, that’s around 20 minutes of the nearly two hours of footage that exist.

Officials say Pasquotank County deputies shot and killed brown while trying to serve warrants last month. After the shooting, authorities would only show the family a 20 second clip of body camera video.