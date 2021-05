Lexington County Coroner identifies victim from fatal shooting on Luke Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the identity of a man who died Thursday after a shooting at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Luke Street. The coroner says 30-year-old Harkeem Quaman Akins, of Gaston, was pronounced dead at an area hospital after he suffered an gunshot wound to the upper body.

The incident remains under investigation by the West Columbia Police Department.