SC senators pass bill allowing open gun carry with a permit

By Jeffrey Collins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– South Carolina senators have approved a bill allowing people with concealed weapons permits to carry their guns in the open. The Senate voted 28-16 on Thursday on so-called open carry bill after about a dozen hours of debate over three days. The proposal allows so-called open carry of guns for people who undergo training and background checks to carry guns hidden under a jacket or other clothing. Senators made changes to the bill so it will head back to the House which passed it in March. The changes include eliminating a $50 charge from t he State Law Enforcement Division to get a permit.