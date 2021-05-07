South Carolinians react to Governor McMaster’s call for DEW to end P.U.A

Some say they see a light at the end of the unemployment tunnel, others not so much

Myrtle Beach, SC (WPDE) — Governor Henry McMaster says it’s time to get people back to work.

Effective June 30th the South Carolina’s Governor has ordered the Department of Unemployment (DEW) to stop all federal pandemic unemployment programs.

There are now some very different reactions to the order.

One business owner says she now sees the end to the employee shortage.

On the other hand, one a South Carolina man says it feels like a “slap in the face.”

Simon Williams with our sister station WPDE spoke to both and shares their reasoning, and a request for the Governor.