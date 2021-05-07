Survey says consumers plan to spend an average of $220 on Mother’s Day this year

CNN– People aren’t skimping on Mom this Mother’s Day. The National Retail Federation says Mother’s Day spending is expected to reach $28 billion. That’s up more than $1 billion from 2020.

According to the group’s annual survey, consumers are planning to spend an average of $220. Nearly half of respondents say they are giving Mom a special outing such as brunch or other activity. This is slightly up from 2020, but still below pre-pandemic levels.