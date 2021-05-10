Candidate for mayor of Columbia, Sam Johnson, says Columbia should hire a Chief Health Officer

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One of the candidates for mayor in the City of Columbia thinks there should be a Chief Health Officer. On Monday, Sam Johnson held a news conference with leaders from the Midlands medical community.

Johnson says he’s proposing the idea of hiring of a Chief Health Officer to help the city’s response to the pandemic and face other medical issues affecting the city.

Tameika Isaac Devine and Daniel Rickenmann are also running for mayor.

