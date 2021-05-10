Kershaw Co. School Board breaks ground on brand new high school

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In January of last year, an EF2 tornado ripped through a Kershaw County High School, and Monday marked the beginning of something new. Members of the Kershaw County School Board held a ground breaking ceremony on the site of what will become the brand new North Central High School.

District officials say they cannot wait until the school is completed.

There is no word yet on when officials believe the school will open up to students.