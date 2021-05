Study finds nearly 80% of Americans live within five miles of a vaccine

CNN– Most of the United States now has easy access to the coronavirus vaccine. According to a study by VaccineFinder, nearly 80% of people live within five miles of all three vaccines.

VaccineFinder powers the government’s website where people can search for a COVID-19 vaccine by zip code. Searches show easily people who live in big cities or small towns can access a coronavirus shot.