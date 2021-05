Asteroid sample collected by NASA now on its way back to Earth

CNN– NASA’s first asteroid sample return mission is on its way back to Earth. The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has said goodbye to its asteroid companion after more than two years. It is carrying just over two ounces of material from the surface of Bennu.

OSIRIS-REx has a long journey ahead. It won’t catch up to Earth until September 24, 2023, when it will drop the sample at the Utah test and training range.