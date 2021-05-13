Families of two victims of school bus hijacking want answers from Richland Two and Ft. Jackson

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The families of two victims of the school bus hijacking held a news conference Thursday morning to demand answers from Fort Jackson and Richland School District Two. Richland County Deputies say on May 6, 23-year-old Jovan Collazo, left Fort Jackson with an unloaded rifle and later hijacked a school bus with 18 kids inside.

Collazo faces multiple charges, including 19 counts of kidnapping. He was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. His next court date is on May 28.