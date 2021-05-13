SC DEW: Increase in initial unemployment insurance claims last week

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported an increase in initial unemployment insurance claims for last week.

According to the department, during the week of May 2 – 8, there were 3,088 initial insurance claims for unemployment that were filed.

This is an increase of 232 initial claims filed from the previous week of April 25 to May 1, where 2,856 claims were filed.

On their intrastate map showing initial unemployment insurance claims by counties, Greenville had the highest number of claims in the state with 299.

According to the department, since March 15, 2020, 892,200 total initial unemployment insurance claims have been filed in the Palmetto State.

The department has paid out a total of more than $6 billion since March 15 of last year in a combination of the following:

Regular state Unemployment Insurance benefits

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program

Extended Benefits

Lost Wages Assistance program

The U.S. Department of Labor says the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell again last week to 473,000, which is a new pandemic low.