Video released from Charleston County Jail where an inmate died in January

CNN– The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has released security camera footage from inside the jail where a man died. We want to warn you that some may find some of this video disturbing.

Jamal sutherland, who suffered from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, died at the Charleston County Jail the morning of January 5 after his arrest the previous night on assault charges stemming from a fight at a mental health facility he was receiving treatment at.

The videos, released at the family’s request show Sutherland agitated and delusional as deputies tried to escort him from his cell to a courtroom. When the officers ultimately decided to remove Sutherland by force, we’re told they tased him six times. Attorneys say someone in his condition should not have been there in the first place.

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano released a statement in response to the incident saying in part, “What occurred on January 5 , 2021, was a horrible tragedy. Our officers removed Mr. Sutherland from his cell that morning in order to ensure that he received a timely bond hearing, as required by law. Their efforts were complicated by the increasing effects that Mr. Sutherland was suffering as a result of mental illness. This unfortunate tragedy has revealed an opportunity to review existing policies.”