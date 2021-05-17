Richland County Coroner releases name of man who died in vehicle accident on Garners Ferry Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the identity of a man who died as a result of a vehicle collision at 10152 Garners Ferry Road on Monday morning. The coroner says the victim was 59-year-old Thomas Bright Jr., an employee of Richland One.

“Our thoughts are with the staff and students of Richland One during this time of tragedy. We are working with South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this matter,” Coroner Rutherford said.