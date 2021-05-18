Consumer News: Banks of America raising hourly wages, stimulus checks boost Walmart sales and more!

CNN– Bank of America is raising the minimum wage for its employees. The bank says it will raise its hourly minimum wage to $25 dollars an hour by 2025. The company’s CEO says the new rate will increase loyalty and pay shareholders back in the long term, even though it will cost hundreds of millions. Right now, Bank of America employees make at least $20 per hour.

Walmart says stimulus checks are to thank for a growth in sales. Walmart reported sales are up 6% from last year. So where are people spending? Walmart says the top categories include outdoor living, beauty supplies and online sales.

A growing list of stores are dropping their mask policies due to the newly released CDC guidelines. While some are celebrating the changes, others are concerned for the safety of workers and shoppers. Mandy Gaither tells us more.