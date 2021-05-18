Health officials urge parents to keep up with all their kids’ vaccinations

CNN– Health officials are warning parents to not forget about other vaccines for their kids, besides the coronavirus shot. A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found childhood vaccines fell by as much as 22%.

Physicians say diseases like measles and whooping cough can also be deadly, and kids should be protected. Experts remind everyone that you should still wait two weeks after receiving a second COVID-19 shot to get the other vaccines.