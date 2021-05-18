Official say military withdrawal in Afghanistan is up to 20% complete

CNN– U.S. Central Command says it has completed up to 20% of its withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Department of Defense says it has handed over five facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. Military forces have also turned over more than 5,000 pieces of equipment to the Defense Logistics Agency for destruction.

These moves are part of President Joe Biden’s commitment to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September 11, marking the 20th anniversary of the attacks that triggered U.S. involvement there.