Richland Library Farmers Market open on Wednesdays at Main location

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland Library is hosting their Farmers Market on Wednesdays at the library’s Main location on Assembly Street from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. You and your family can buy fresh and local produce with cash, credit cards, debit cards and SNAP payments.

Masks are required for those 3 years and older.

More information about the Richland Library Farmers Market can be found on the library’s website.