CDC: 60% of American adults have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

CNN– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 60% of American adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more people of color are getting the shots. The agency says they represent 51% of vaccinations in the past two weeks.

The CDC also adds that at least 3.5 million people ages 12-17 have received at least one dose.