Celebrate National Salvation Army Week with The Salvation Army of the Midlands at events this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s National Salvation Army Week, and The Salvation Army of the Midlands is hosting several events throughout the week to celebrate. Wednesday, commanding officers will hold a day of prayer on The Salvation Army’s Facebook page. Thursday, they will honor several partners such as Wells Fargo and Aflac with awards on their Volunteer Appreciation Day.

Events for National Salvation Army Week runs through this Sunday. The final event is a church service at The Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service, located at 3024 Farrow Road. The event will also be streamed on Facebook Live. For more information on other events this week, visit The Salvation Army of Columbia’s website.