Florida police arrest man who attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old girl at a school bus stop

CNN– Florida police arrested a 30-year-old man who attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old girl yesterday while she waited for a school bus. The girl was able to break free from his grip after he ran up to her and grabbed her.

Police say the man’s name is Jared Stanga, and he had a knife. When officials found Stanga, he had the same blue slime on his arm the girl was playing with while she was at the bus stop.