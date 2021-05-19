Poll from Japanese newspaper shows more than 40% those surveyed support cancelling the Olympics

CNN– The Tokyo Olympics are approaching fast, but Japan still doesn’t have its coronavirus outbreak under control. Many in the country are saying it’s too dangerous to host the event now, and they’re raising their voices to get their message across.

A poll conducted by a major Japanese newspaper shows that 43% of respondents are in favor of cancelling the games and 40% say the Olympics should be postponed again. Only 14% believe Tokyo 2020 should be held this summer as currently planned.