AAC says kids who are not vaccinated should continue wearing masks in public

CNN– The American Academy of Pediatrics says kids who are not vaccinated need to keep wearing masks in public, particularly when social distancing is not possible. Health officials say children can take off their masks when they’re with family members from the same household, or at small gatherings with fully vaccinated family and friends.

The AAP says children under the age of two do not need to wear masks.