Consumer News: Microsoft is ditching Internet Explorer, lipstick sales are up and more!

CNN– Microsoft is getting rid of Internet Explorer. Microsoft says it will end support for Internet Explorer 11 next year. The web browser debuted in 1995 and was once the most used, but now Microsoft said Internet Explorer is slow and less secure. Support for Internet Explorer 11 will end on June 15, 2022.

HBO Max is offering a less expensive version of its streaming service. The catch, you have to watch ads. The new ad supported version of the platform will cost $9.99 a month, $5 cheaper than the ad free version, which is $14.99 a month. HBO Max with ads will launch the first week of June.

No masks means you can now show off those lips and plenty of people are back to buying lipstick. According to figures from a group that tracks retail data, in the past four weeks, lipstick sales jumped up more than 80% over the same period last year during the pandemic. According to the data, lipstick sales hit $34.2 million last month.

A growing trend among teens, investing in stocks. Fidelity is joining a growing list of investment groups allowing teens to trade stocks for free. Mandy Gaither tells us what parents need to know before letting their kids trade.