Former college quarterback Damon West speaks with inmates at Broad River Correctional Institution

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Inmates at the Broad River Correctional Institution heard some wise words from a special guest Thursday. Former college football quarterback and best selling author Damon West talked about his experience recovering from drug addiction and re-entering society.

West, who suffered a career-ending injury at age 20, says he was introduced to drugs and spent more than seven years in prison. West says he left prison a changed man, and wants to help other inmates too.

West is now a college professor and nationally known keynote speaker.