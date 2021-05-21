Consumer News: Southwest bringing alcohol sales back to flights, Google to open its first retail store and more!

CNN– Passengers heading out on American Airlines flights Friday reported delays and problems checking in. American Airlines says they experienced an outage with their reservation system, but the issue with its reservation system has now been resolved.

You can soon sip a glass of wine on Southwest Airlines. Southwest says it will resume selling alcohol on flights this June. Beer and wine will be on the menu. The sale had been on hold during the pandemic, and good news for java junkies, Southwest says they will also once again begin offering coffee on June 24.

Google is making a move from online to in store. The company announced plans to open a physical store called “Google Store.” It’s expected to open its doors this summer in New York. It will employ “Experts” to help customers with tech issues. The store will also sell Google products, including Pixel phones, Nest products, Fitbit devices and Pixelbooks.

The Popemobile could soon go electric. According to electric vehicle start-up Fisker, they had a meeting with Pope Francis to show off their new all electric vehicle. The founder says he wanted to develop an electric version of the Popemobile because Pope Francis is concerned about climate change. This version includes carpet made from recycled plastic bottles that were recovered from the ocean.