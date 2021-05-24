GasBuddy: 28% of SC gas stations still experiencing fuel outages

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina is still seeing a decrease in gas stations with fuel outages after the pipeline cyber attack earlier this month. As of Monday morning, GasBuddy says 28% of gas stations in the Palmetto State are experiencing outages. That’s a decrease of 3% from Friday.

Colonial Pipeline’s CEO Joseph Blount has admitted to authorizing a $4.4 million ransom payment to hackers after the attack. He’ll testify in a congressional hearing next month.

For updated information on fuel outages across the country, visit www.gasbuddy.com/go/colonial-pipeline-shutdown-fuel-outages-by-state.