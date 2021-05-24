Lexington PD looking for suspects who tried to steal an ATM on Sunset Boulevard

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals who tried to steal an ATM from the State Credit Union on Sunset Boulevard. Authorities only have pictures of one of the suspects currently.

Officials say the individuals fled the scene on foot before law enforcement arrived. Police say the suspects left a Ford F-350 truck at the scene, and the truck came back stolen from West Columbia.

If you have any information about this incident, call Detective Payton at 803-358-7271.