Study looks into if dogs can smell if someone is infected with COVID-19

CNN– Researchers are conducting tests to see if certain dogs may be able to lend a hand, or rather a paw, in the fight against COVID-19. In a new study including labradors and golden retrievers, dogs were able to pick up the odor produced by people with coronavirus, after 6-8 weeks of training.

It’s still too early in the process to know whether coronavirus sniffing dogs could actually be used as a tool to fight the pandemic. Researchers say the results are uplifting and on the right track.