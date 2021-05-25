Family of man killed in police custody to receive $10 million settlement

Charleston, S.C. (WCIV)–Charleston County Council approved a resolution to give a settlement of $10 million to the family of Jamal Sutherland.

The measure was approved by the county financial committee today, immediately preceding the council meeting.

Sutherland, 31, died in January while in police custody. He was arrested by North Charleston police for misdemeanor assault at a mental health facility, where he was undergoing treatment for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Sutherland died at Al Cannon Detention Center after being electrocuted repeatedly by stun guns, deployed by officers when Sutherland refused to attend a bond hearing.

Detention officers did not note Sutherland had mental health concerns, according to papers from his intake at the jail.

A pathologist investigating Sutherland’s death said it was caused by an “excited state” during the incident, but that statement has than answers for some.

The officers involved in Sutherland’s death from Al Cannon Detention Center last week.

Activists say this is another example of police violence against Black people, from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. Some have called for the officers to be arrested and charged, and are asking for better care for mental health patients.

Ninth Judicial Circuit Solicitor is still deciding whether to charge officers involved in Sutherland’s death. She said a decision should be reached by the end of June, after on the cause of death.

Sutherland’s family has asked the public to learn from Sutherland’s death, with his mother, Amy Sutherland, speaking out about the

County Council said a formal statement on the settlement will be released Wednesday.