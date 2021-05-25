Gamecock great set to take over Lower Richland basketball program

One of the greatest Gamecocks in school history will take over as the basketball coach at his high school alma mater.

JoJo English will be named the newest boy’s basketball coach at Lower Richland, according to a source. The Richland 1 School Board is expected to approve the hire Tuesday night.

English replaces Caleb Gaither, who left the school to become the new boys basketball coach at Northwestern.

The former Gamecock won two state championships as a player with Lower Richland in 1987-88 before attending the University of South Carolina, where he scored 1,439 points during his college career. English then played a decade in the NBA for the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.

LR will be English’s third high school stop, after spending the last three years as Richland Northeast’s boys coach. Prior to his time at RNE, he spent two years at Sumer, leading the Gamecocks to the 2015 state championship.