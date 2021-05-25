Kershaw County deputies searching for missing man who needs his medication

1/2 Marion Lavon Watts Marion Lavon Watts Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

2/2 Marion Lavon Watts Car Car Watts may be driving Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a missing man who was last seen Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. Authorities say 75-year-old Marion Lavon Watts could possibly be driving a green 2005 Toyota Sienna with the South Carolina license plate “HC10119.” Deputies also say Watts is in need of his medication.

Authorities describe Watts as 6’1″ tall and he weighs approximately 210 pounds.

If you know where he is, call the sheriff’s office at 803-425-1512.