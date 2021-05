Virgin Galactic completes third test flight to space

CNN– Virgin Galactic has recently completed a third successful test flight to space. The rocket powered spacecraft VSS Unity, with two pilots aboard, made it more than 55 miles into the upper atmosphere Saturday morning, above New Mexico.

This moves Virgin closer to its goal of launching paying customers into space within the next year. More than 600 people have already paid up to a $250,000 each for a seat.