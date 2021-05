Alex Trebek and Larry King receive posthumous nominations for Daytime Emmy Awards

CNN– Two legends will be honored during the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards. Alex Trebek and Larry King both received posthumous Emmy nominations on Monday.

Trebek, who passed away in November, was nominated for Outstanding Game Show Host for leading Jeopardy. King, who passed away in January, was nominated for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for his show Larry King Now.

Emmy winners will be announced on June 25.