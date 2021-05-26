EdVenture offering free admission for military families this Memorial Day Weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The EdVenture Children’s Museum is giving free admission to military families this Memorial Day Weekend. Free admission is valid for military service members and up to four family members.

Those eligible can go to EdVenture’s website and enter the promo code “MDAYS” to reserve free tickets for Friday, or enter the code “MWKND” for tickets on Saturday, Sunday or Monday. You will need to bring your military ID when checking-in.

Tickets can be reserved at www.edventure.org.