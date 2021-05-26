New details emerge about San Jose mass shooting suspect

Ex-Wife of suspected gunman says he talked about wanting to 'kill people at work'

(CNN) –We’re learning more about the mass shooting that killed 8 people in California.

Shortly after 6:30 Wednesday morning, the suspect 57-year-old Sam Cassidy opened fire at light rail maintenance yard in San Jose, California. authorities say he shot and killed himself.

Cassidy was a employee, his ex-wife told the associated press that he had a bad temper and would tell her that he wanted to kill people at work, “but i never believed him, and it never happened. until now.’