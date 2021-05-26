Study finds 73% of patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 cases had some symptoms months later

CNN– A new study shows 73% of moderate to serious COVID-19 cases result in long term symptoms. Researchers at Stanford University looked at 45 existing studies that followed about 10,000 patients. They found 73% of those patients had symptoms up to six months after recovering from the infection.

They reported experiencing fatigue, shortness of breath, and trouble concentrating. One limitation of the study is that data past six months after recovery from COVID-19 was not available, so researchers don’t know if the symptoms eventually resolved.