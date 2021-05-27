Air Force mom stationed out of state since February makes surprise visit to her kids at school

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There was a special surprise Thursday afternoon at a Midlands elementary school. Staff Sergeant Kyrie McGlynn has been stationed out of state since February. Thursday, she surprised her children Emmerson and Harper at Pine Tree Elementary School in Camden.

Sgt. McGlynn says she is so happy to be home. She and her husband, Master Sergeant Shaun McGlynn, are stationed at Shaw Air Force Base.