CVS is getting in on the vaccine sweepstakes game

CNN– CVS is now offering vaccine incentives. The pharmacy has launched a sweepstakes to get more shots in people’s arms.

Customers who receive a COVID-19 vaccine from CVS Health can win prizes through weekly drawings over a six week period. That includes free cruises, tropical vacations, a trip to the Super Bowl, date nights and cash rewards.

Anyone who gets, or has gotten the shot by July 10 is eligible.