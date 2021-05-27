Memorial Day gas prices the highest in seven years

CNN– 34 million Americans are expected to travel by car this weekend. According to GasBuddy, gas prices are hitting their highest mark in seven years heading into Memorial Day.

The recent Colonial Pipeline cyber attack and increased demand nationwide are driving up those prices, and experts say there are still low supply issues in some southeastern states. GasBuddy reports the national average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.04. Here in South Carolina, the average is $2.80.