Shell Ordered to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Here’s the summary from this CNN article:

“The company must slash its CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2019 levels, according to a judgment from a district court in The Hague on Wednesday. That includes emissions from its own operations and from the energy products it sells.” You can read more here: https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/26/business/shell-court-case-climate-change/index.html

Although this will certainly be appealed, this is a significant shift. The courts are now holding the polluters responsible for their pollution.