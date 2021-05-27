Vaccine interest spiked after CDC announced lighter guidelines for vaccinated Americans

CNN– After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that vaccinated people could take off their masks two weeks ago, data from vaccines.gov shows that interest in getting vaccinated shot up. Just after the announcement, the number of visits to the site hit its second highest since the website’s launch.

Actual vaccinations also went up, after declining for nearly a month. The uptick in numbers are also a result from the CDC recommending Pfizer’s vaccine for kids ages 12-15, expanding vaccine access to 17 million more Americans.