Consumer News: Free samples are back at Costco, a look at movies coming out this summer and more!

CNN– Kroger is planning to give out millions of dollars, and free groceries, in an effort to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Thursday, Kroger Health announced it is giving away five $1,000,000 payouts and 50 chances to win free groceries for a year. The campaign will start next week and provide vaccinated individuals, including customers and associates, the opportunity to win the prizes. So far, Kroger Health has distributed more than 4.6 million vaccines.

Attention Costco members, free samples are back! The company says the free food samples loved by its members are returning next month. Costco eliminated those samples 14 months ago, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They will look a little different, however. Workers will prepare the samples in smaller batches behind Plexiglass and distribute them one at a time.

Memorial day weekend used to kick off the summer movie season in the U.S., before summer movies began opening earlier and earlier. This weekend might be a return to form. David Daniel has that and more in the Hollywood Minute.

Next year’s Oscars ceremony will be a month later than planned. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is postponing the show until March 27. A spokesperson says the change is to avoid big events like the Super Bowl and Olympics, as well as to allow more time for production. The ceremony will be at its usual Hollywood location, and the academy hopes it will be in person. You can catch the show right here on ABC Columbia.