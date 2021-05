Largest container ship to visit the East Coast makes stop at port in Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV)– A record breaking container ship made its last stop in Charleston Friday, before it heads overseas. The CMA CGM Marco Polo is the largest container ship to ever visit the East Coast, according to the South Carolina Ports Authority.

The ship arrived this morning. It measures at 1,300 feet and has the capacity to carry more than 1,600 20-foot container units.