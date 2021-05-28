Senate vote on Jan. 6 panel expected amid GOP opposition

WASHINGTON (AP)– The Senate has pushed action into Friday on a bill to create an independent commission to study the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump’s supporters. Republicans still plan to block the measure using the filibuster, but snags on another, unrelated bill forced delays that prevented the Senate from taking a procedural vote as planned on Thursday. There are no signs GOP opposition has relented, however, even as the family of a Capitol Police officer who collapsed and died after the siege asked them to support the commission. The insurrection was the worst attack on the Capitol in 200 years and interrupted the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s win over Trump.