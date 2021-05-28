Sheriff: Rail yard shooter stockpiled guns, ammo at his home

1/4 California shooter ammo stockpile This undated photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows approximately 22,000 thousand rounds of ammunitions found at the residence of Samuel Cassidy, the suspect in the Wednesday May 26, 2021 shooting at a San Jose rail station. Cassidy the shooter who killed 9 at California rail yard had 12 guns, 22,000 rounds of ammunition at house he set on fire. (Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office via AP)

2/4 Samuel Cassidy This undated photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Cassidy, 57, the suspect in the Wednesday, May 26, 2021, shooting at a San Jose rail station. Cassidy killed nine people at the rail yard where he worked. (Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office via AP)

3/4 California shooter stockpile This undated photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows guns and ammunition magazines found at the residence of Samuel Cassidy, the suspect in the Wednesday May 26, 2021 shooting at a San Jose rail station. Cassidy the shooter who killed 9 at California rail yard had 12 guns, 22,000 rounds of ammunition at house he set on fire. (Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office via AP)

4/4 California shooting victims This combo of images provided by the Valley Transportation Authority shows the nine victims of a shooting at a VTA rail yard on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Top row, from left, Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, Adrian Balleza, Alex Fritch, Jesus Hernandez III. Bottom row, from left, Lars Lane, Paul Megia, Timothy Romo, Michael Rudometkin and Taptejdeep Singh. (Valley Transportation Authority via AP)







SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Authorities say a gunman who killed nine of his co-workers at a California rail yard had stockpiled weapons and 25,000 rounds of ammunition at his house before setting it on fire.

Officials said Friday that Samuel James Cassidy had coordinated the fire to coincide with the violence Wednesday at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose.

The Santa Clara County sheriff’s office says investigators found 12 guns, multiple cans of gasoline and suspected Molotov cocktails at Cassidy’s house. The cache was on top of the three 9 mm handguns and 32 high-capacity magazines that he brought to the rail yard.