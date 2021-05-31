Community gathers to remember the Tulsa Race Massacre 100 years later

CNN– Monday marks 100-years since the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, a tragedy that killed hundreds and devastated the Black community. People gathered in Tulsa to remember those lost and to call for change.

On this day 100 years ago, a mob of armed white men burned down the thriving hub of Black owned and operated businesses. The 24 hours of racial terror erased untold amounts of generational wealth and killed as many as 300 Black Americans.

No one was ever punished or held accountable for the massacre.