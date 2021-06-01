Krispy Kreme says they’ve given out more than 1.5 million free doughnuts to vaccinated customers

CNN– Krispy Kreme says it has given away more than 1.5 million doughnuts to people vaccinated against COVID-19. Back in March, the restaurant started a promotion to give away doughnuts to anyone who presented a vaccination card, showing they had received at least one shot.

Eligible people can get one free doughnut a day for the rest of the year.

The White House has confirmed more than half of the adults in America are vaccinated.